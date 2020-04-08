Did the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 get twin-channel ABS with BS6 upgrade?

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 recently received its BS6 upgrade. Apart from its engine, which now complies with the stricter emission norms, the new bike was assumed to have the same set of visual features and cycle parts as its predecessor. However, there’s been a new development which suggests that the Pulsar RS200 BS6 has a twin-channel ABS.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is one of the fastest bikes in its segment. Its 200 cc single-cylinder engine produces 24.5 PS of maximum power and 18.7 Nm of peak torque. These figures help the motorcycle to reach a (claimed) top speed of 140.8 km/h. To ensure that the RS200 sheds speed as quickly as possible, it has been equipped with a large 300 mm petal disc at the front and a 230 mm petal disc at the rear. To further enhance the bike’s braking capabilities, Bajaj Auto provides an ABS as well.

Now, the BS4 variant of the Pulsar RS200 used to come with a single-channel ABS. However, based on the latest reports, the Pulsar RS200 BS6 features a twin-channel ABS. A leaked image of what seems to be the price list of Bajaj Auto’s motorcycles suggests this development. The company has not announced any such update for the Pulsar RS200 yet. In fact, Bajaj Auto’s official website, which has listed the Pulsar RS200 BS6, mentions a single-channel ABS for the Pulsar RS200.

The Pulsar RS200 BS6 single-channel ABS has been priced at INR 1,44,966* which makes it around INR 3,000 more expensive than the outgoing BS4 model that retailed at INR 1,41,933*. The price list gives a lower price for the Pulsar RS200 BS6 twin-channel ABS. Maybe this is just an error and there's no twin-channel ABS for the Pulsar RS200 BS6 at the moment. If Bajaj Auto manages to provide a twin-channel ABS, along with the other BS6 upgrade at this price, then it would be really commendable.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

[Source: Bike Advice]