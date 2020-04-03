Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 launched, priced at INR 1.25 lakh

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 has been launched in India. At INR 1,25,030*, it is INR 10,675 dearer than the Pulsar NS200 BS4. which retailed at INR 1,14,355*.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 Features

There are no cosmetic changes in the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6. It looks exactly the same as the old bike. It has an aggressive headlight with a short visor, muscular fuel tank with sharp tank scoops, split seats and split rear grab rails, engine cowl, alloy wheels and dual-LED tail lights. Its instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit with an analogue tachometer.

The cycle parts of the BS6 Pulsar NS200 are the same, too. There’s a 300 mm petal disc at the front and a 280 mm petal disc at the rear. The braking system is further enhanced by the single-channel ABS. The suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic forks and Nitrox monoshock at the front and rear respectively.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 Specs

Powering the new Pulsar NS200 BS6 is a revised version of the old bike's 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine. This updated 4-valve, liquid-cooled, Triple Spark powerplant has a fuel-injection system. This should lead to improved throttle response, performance and fuel efficiency. The maximum power output is the same - 24.5 PS. However, the torque output is 18.5 Nm (+0.2 Nm). Like the BS4 engine, the BS6 engine is linked to a 6-speed transmission.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 launched, priced at INR 1.04 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 Colours

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 is available in four colours - Graphite Black, Mirage White, Fiery Yellow and Wild Red. It competes directly with the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 that costs INR 1.25 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi