Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 now in showrooms, detailed in a video

The new Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 has now started arriving at dealerships. The fully-faired sibling of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 has been detailed in a video and will be launched in India very soon.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Features

It can be seen in the video that the new Pulsar RS200 BS6 looks identical to the Pulsar RS200 BS4. It has the same bulky fairing, large engine cover, perimeter frame, side-slung short exhaust, split seats, high-rise tail section, and crystal LED taillamps as the BS4 version. Many enthusiasts were hoping that Bajaj Auto will offer twin-LED projector headlamps in the new motorcycle, but that’s not the case. The BS6 version has the same twin-halogen projector headlamps as that of the outgoing RS200 BS4 version. The semi-digital instrument cluster is also the same and so is the backlit switchgear.

The suspension setup on the new Pulsar RS200 BS6 includes telescopic suspension at the front and a Nitrox monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc along with a single-channel ABS. The front and rear tyres are of the sizes 100/80-17 and 130/70-17 respectively.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Specifications

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is powered by an updated 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a fuel-injection system. As per the leaked specifications, this engine produces 18 kW or 24.5 PS of maximum power at 9,750 rpm which is the same as that of the BS4 engine. We still don't have the official torque output BS6 engine. The outgoing BS4 engine develops 18.6 Nm (at 8,000 rpm).

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Price

Currently, the BS4 model of the Pulsar RS200 is listed on Bajaj Auto’s website for INR 1,40,717*. As per the earlier reports, the new Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 will carry a price tag of INR 1,43,750* which makes it around INR 3,000 more expensive than its BS4 counterpart. When launched, the new Pulsar RS200 BS6 is expected to be available in the same three colour options as the BS4 version, namely Racing Red, Racing Blue and Graphite Black.

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai

