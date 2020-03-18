BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F starts reaching dealerships before official launch

Specifications of the new BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F were leaked online last week. Now, the bike has started arriving at dealerships. Bajaj Auto will launch the upcoming BS6 Pulsar 220F in India very soon.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Specs

The biggest change in the new BS6 Pulsar 220F is its engine. Even though it is the same 220 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine from the BS4 model, it has gone through some changes to meet the new BS6 emission norms. Bajaj Auto has replaced the carburettor with a new fuel-injection system and added an ECU. The company has also fitted a revised catalytic converter.

In its BS6 state of tune, this engine produces 15 kW or 20.39 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm which is about 0.39 kW or 0.54 PS less when compared to that of the BS4 engine. The torque output of the new BS6 engine is likely to remain the same at 18.55 Nm.

Specs BS4 Pulsar 220F BS6 Pulsar 220F Engine type 4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSIV Compliant, DTS-I Engine, Oil cooled 4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-I Engine, Oil cooled Displacement (cc) 220 220 Max power 15.39 kW (20.93 PS) @ 8500 rpm 15.00 kW (20.39 PS) @ 8500 rpm Max torque 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm TBC Transmission 6-speed 6-speed

The rest of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F doesn’t get any changes. Features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, split seats, telescopic front suspension, 5-step adjustable Nitrox rear suspension, 5-spoke alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, semi-fairing with laser edge graphics, blacked-out engine and exhaust, projector headlamps, etc. have been carried forward. The braking setup includes a 260 mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc at the rear. They are assisted by a single-channel ABS.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price

The new Pulsar 220F BS6 price has been set at INR 1,16,710*. This makes it around INR 9,500 more expensive than its BS4 counterpart which is still listed on Bajaj Auto’s website for INR 1,07,302*. Some dealerships are accepting bookings, while some have even started the deliveries.

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai

[Source: bikewale.com]