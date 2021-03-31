What if Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Was a Fully-Faired Sportbike?

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been bringing smiles to its owners’ faces and giving nightmares to its competitors for many years now. The 200cc motorcycle has become one of the best-looking and performing naked streetfighters in its segment. While we question neither the motorcycle’s aesthetics nor its performance, we do wonder how would it look in a fully-faired outfit. Well, bringing our imagination to an end is Abin Design who has created a digital rendering of a fully-faired Bajaj Pulsar NS200 that looks like a sportbike.

We can see in the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 sportbike rendering that the automotive artist has tried to keep the original design of the motorcycle more or less intact. For example, the headlight with twin DRLs has been carried forward without any changes. However, the parts surrounding the headlamp have been altered to suit the sportbike-like character of the rendering. We can spot air intakes whose purpose would be to channel air in an organised fashion thus, enhancing the aerodynamic capabilities of the motorcycle.

The prime attraction in this Bajaj Pulsar NS200 sportbike rendering is the fairing that gives the motorcycle a much more prominent presence. The fairing gels well with the rest of the machine and hides the engine and other components neatly. We do think that the “Pulsar” branding on the sides could have been better. Some of the other changes that we can spot here include a set of USD forks at the front, lowered clip-on handlebars, underbelly exhaust, fairing-mounted rearview mirrors, and windscreen.

Looking closely at the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 sportbike rendering we find that the taillamp has been changed as well. Also, the tail section appears to have been raised a bit for a sportier stance. Other parts, however, such as the alloy wheels, tyres, fuel tank, and split seats have not seen any alteration. Abin Design has created this digital rendering in two colours - red and blue.

What do you have to say about this imaginative artwork? Do share your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog for more such interesting stories.