Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & Pulsar NS160 get attractive new colours

Around a month ago, Bajaj Auto released a video which suggested that the company could launch two exciting new colours for the Pulsar NS200. Little did we know that the two-wheeler giant was planning to introduce not two but four new paint schemes and not just for the Pulsar NS200 but also the Pulsar NS160.

The new colours include Burnt Red (matte finish), Metallic Pearl White, Pewter Grey, and Plasma Satin Blue. All of them feature white alloy wheels and frame. While these elements might act as attention seekers, not everyone would want to have such an in-the-face appearance. What do you have to say about the white treatment that Bajaj Auto has implemented in the new colours? Drop a comment below and let us know.

Bajaj Auto has launched the new colours of the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 motorcycles just at the right time. As the festive season in the country is about to commence in full pace, the new paint schemes should be able to lure in more buyers and help the company rope in some good sales figures. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 retails at INR 1,31,219* whereas its younger sibling carries a price tag of INR 1,08,589*.

It is not just the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 that have received new colours, Bajaj Auto has also launched three new paint schemes for the fully-faired Pulsar RS200. It will start reaching the dealerships from 23 October and cost INR 1,52,179*.

Apart from the addition of the new colours, Bajaj Auto has implemented no other changes in any of the aforementioned motorcycles. Do you think the company would introduce new shades for its other two-wheelers as well?

*Ex-showroom, Delhi