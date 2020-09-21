Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 could get two new sporty colour options [Video]

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 is one of the most popular models in the company’s entire Pulsar range of motorcycles. Thanks to its peppy 200cc engine, aggressive styling, and promising hardware, the Pulsar NS 200 proves to be a complete package for most of the enthusiasts. Now, it seems that Bajaj Auto is planning to make the already sporty-looking Pulsar RS 200’s naked sibling even sportier by introducing two new colour options.

Bajaj Auto has recently released a new video, perhaps, under its new marketing strategy. The footage shows two riders pulling off some crazy stunt moves using the Pulsar NS 200 models. The motorcycles in the video clips rock a new red paint scheme with white alloy wheels carrying red pinstripes. The tail section has been finished in a combination of red, black and white. We also spot the dual-tone treatment on the belly pan.

Apart from the aforementioned red paint scheme, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 could also come with another new white colour option which has been put up on the company’s official website. It features white alloy wheels with yellow pinstripes and a combination of the two colours on the belly pan. The tail section carries a black and white look with yellow highlights.

As of now, Bajaj Auto has not confirmed whether it will launch these two new colour options or not. We hope that it does because they might be able to give the company the needed sales figures during the upcoming festive season. The Pulsar NS 200 currently has four paint schemes - Graphite Black, Mirage White, Fiery Yellow, and Wild Red. All of them come at the same price of INR 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

