Is Ford Finally Making a Four-Door Mustang?

04/03/2025

Ford has filed a trademark for "Mach 4" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, fueling speculation that a four-door Mustang could finally become a reality.

Ford Mustang In Action

The trademark, filed on February 25, 2025, under serial number 99055118, covers gasoline and electric automobiles, pickups, and SUVs. While no official confirmation has been made, this aligns with long-standing rumors of a four-door Mustang, dating back to concept discussions in 2018 and multiple reports suggesting Ford was considering such a model.

In May 2024, Ford CEO Jim Farley hinted at the possibility, stating that a four-door Mustang could happen—provided it retains the performance and attitude of the original. Months later, Ford reportedly showcased renderings of various Mustang variants, including a four-door coupe named Mach 4, an off-road Baja-style Mustang, and other performance-focused concepts.

Ford has previously explored a Mustang sedan design study based on the S197 generation around 2005, but it never made it past internal development. With this new trademark filing, the prospect of a four-door Mustang is stronger than ever, and enthusiasts may finally see an expanded Mustang lineup in the near future.

