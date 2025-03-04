Is Ford Finally Making a Four-Door Mustang?

Ford has filed a trademark for "Mach 4" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, fueling speculation that a four-door Mustang could finally become a reality.

The trademark, filed on February 25, 2025, under serial number 99055118, covers gasoline and electric automobiles, pickups, and SUVs. While no official confirmation has been made, this aligns with long-standing rumors of a four-door Mustang, dating back to concept discussions in 2018 and multiple reports suggesting Ford was considering such a model.

In May 2024, Ford CEO Jim Farley hinted at the possibility, stating that a four-door Mustang could happen—provided it retains the performance and attitude of the original. Months later, Ford reportedly showcased renderings of various Mustang variants, including a four-door coupe named Mach 4, an off-road Baja-style Mustang, and other performance-focused concepts.

Ford has previously explored a Mustang sedan design study based on the S197 generation around 2005, but it never made it past internal development. With this new trademark filing, the prospect of a four-door Mustang is stronger than ever, and enthusiasts may finally see an expanded Mustang lineup in the near future.