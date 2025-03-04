Wayve Brings AI-Powered Driving to Germany

Wayve, a leader in Embodied AI for automated driving, has set up a new testing and development hub in Germany’s Stuttgart region. This move strengthens its presence in one of the world’s top automotive hubs, allowing it to refine AI-powered driving technology in diverse driving conditions, from high-speed Autobahns to complex urban environments.

With a fresh fleet of test vehicles, Wayve aims to enhance Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and automated driving capabilities. The location also offers access to top-tier engineering talent, supporting the company’s push for innovation.

Following its $1.05 billion Series C funding, Wayve is rapidly expanding beyond its UK and US testing programs. Its adaptable, vehicle-agnostic AI integrates seamlessly into any car, providing automakers with scalable automation solutions.

Wayve’s AV2.0 technology learns from real-world data, eliminating the need for HD maps or intricate sensor setups. As it deepens collaborations and expands globally, Wayve is accelerating the future of AI-driven mobility.