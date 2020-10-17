Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 gets 3 new colours, price remains unchanged

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is the only fully-faired motorcycle in the company’s product line-up. It has several features that make it a sportier offering than the rest of its Pulsar siblings. Now, to impart a pinch of more sportiness, Bajaj Auto has introduced 3 new attractive colour options for the Pulsar RS 200.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 will be available in brand-new Burnt Red, Metallic Pearl White, and Pewter Grey colours. These paint schemes will start reaching the dealerships from 23 October. Bajaj Auto has ensured that the new colours are in-line with the motorcycle’s sporty character and looks.

The new Burnt Red colour of the Pulsar RS 200 features a matte finish whereas the other two paint schemes, Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey, are glossy in nature. However, all three of them come equipped with white alloy wheels and a white frame. While this would certainly make the motorcycle more visible on the roads, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Do you like the white treatment that Bajaj Auto has used in these new colours? Let us know in the comments below.

As mentioned earlier, the new Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 colours will start reaching the dealerships from 23 October. It would be interesting to see whether the motorcycle will be available in the old colour options (Graphite Black, Racing Red, Racing Blue) as well or not.

Apart from adding the new colours, Bajaj Auto has incorporated no other changes in the Pulsar RS 200. The motorcycle will continue to draw power from the same 200cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 24.5 PS and 18.7 Nm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox.

As for the pricing, Bajaj Auto is not charging anything extra for the new Pulsar RS 200 colours. The motorcycle will continue to retail at INR 1,52,179 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

