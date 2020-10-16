Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Drum Brake variant launched silently

Bajaj Auto has silently launched the drum brake variant of the Pulsar 125 Split Seat model. The new variant has been priced at INR 73,274* which makes it INR 6,944 more affordable than the disc brake model that retails at INR 80,218*.

As the name suggests, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Drum Brake variant gets drum brakes at both the ends instead of a front disc and rear drum set up. The rest of the motorcycle remains identical to the disc brake model.

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Drum Brake variant is a 124.4cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled motor which features two valves and two spark plugs. Bajaj Auto has tuned this BS6-compliant mill to deliver 11.8 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of hardware, the suspension duties are handled by a set of conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. As we mentioned earlier, the braking on this motorcycle comes from drum brakes on both the wheels.

When it comes to styling, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Drum Brake variant features a sculpted fuel tank with embossed logo, split seats for a sportier look, single-piece handlebar for easy rideability, and semi-digital instrument cluster. The rear end flaunts the dual-LED taillamp set up whereas, at the front, we have the wolf-eyed halogen headlamp.

There are two colour options available with the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat Drum Brake variant. These include Black/Red and Black/Silver. The motorcycle gets colour co-ordinated accents on various parts such as the alloy wheels, rear grab rail, belly pan, side panels, and the fuel tank logo.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi