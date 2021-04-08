Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Portrayed as Adventure Tourer in this Rendering

The true nature of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is of a naked streetfighter. It has got the looks and the performance to qualify into this category, where it has established itself very well over the years of its existence. However, what if the Pulsar NS200 wasn’t a naked streetfighter but was born as a more powerful adventure tourer? Well, if that would have been the case, then the Pulsar would have looked something like this.

This is a digital portrait of a Bajaj Pulsar NS200 in its adventure tourer avatar. It has been created by Abin Designs, an automotive artist. The motorcycle that we see in the pictures here is said to be powered by a 400cc engine rather than the 200cc motor that comes fitted in the Pulsar NS200. Eyeing through the changes that have been incorporated in this model, no wonder why it would need a much more powerful motor.

The rendering retains the silhouette of the original Bajaj Pulsar NS200. For instance, it has the same fuel tank, headlamp, and frame. Other components have been altered to suit the adventure tourer genre. We can see that there’s a front beak, that’s linked to the fuel tank extensions, that is placed right under the headlamp. Above the headlamp is a long windscreen to protect the rider from windblasts. The handlebar has been raised and features knuckle guards.

The side view of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 adventure tourer reveals that the front half of the motorcycle is taller than that of the stock model. From this angle, it reminds us of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, especially because of the side-mounted exhaust and spoke wheels. The artist has also fitted hard case panniers with Bajaj branding. To sustain all the extra weight, the suspension setup has been tweaked as well. At the front, we get a pair of thick USD forks whereas the rear continues to sport a monoshock. To improve the braking, there are two rotors installed at the front.

There you have it, guys. That’s the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 adventure tourer for you by Abin Designs. What do you think of it? Let us know with a comment below.

