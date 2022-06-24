Bajaj Pulsar N250 & Pulsar F250 Now Available in New All-Black Colour

Bajaj Auto has introduced a new and sporty colour option for the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 models. The new all-black livery is available with the dual-channel ABS version of the motorcycles.

The all-black theme comes with a combination of gloss and matte high sparkle paints with slivers of silvers and reds. Satin black finishes to the side covers and tank-side inners contrast the Glossy Brooklyn Black on the tank and seat cowl.

Further, the reverse-boomerang LED DRLs flanking the LED projector unipod headlamp impart the signature wolf-eyed front look to the new Pulsar. The black chrome branding, the blacked-out alloys, exhaust, and engine casing are designed to further enhance the formidable road presence of the Pulsar 250.

Mr Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycle Business – Bajaj Auto, said, “Bajaj Pulsar 250 has enjoyed the immense response from riders across the country. We will continue to entice them with the newly launched Dual-Channel ABS variant, which comes on top of already existing features. Rider safety is of utmost importance for us at Bajaj Auto and the introduction of dual-channel ABS on Pulsar 250 combined with an all-black variant will further spruce up the demand for Pulsar 250.”

The all-new black colour of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 has been priced at INR 1,49,978 (ex-showroom).