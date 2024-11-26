FASTag is an electronic method of toll payment mandatory for vehicles in India. Whether you’re a frequent or an occasional road traveller, this system prevents you from getting stuck in waiting lines for hours to pay the toll. It is a cashless way to pay tolls - through small tags stuck on windshields of the vehicles. It comes with many benefits for the consumer but it’s important to choose the right provider for your FASTag. Here we will be discussing the benefits of choosing ICICI Bank FASTag.

Introduction to FASTag

The FASTag is a compact rechargeable tag used for electronic toll deduction while driving through toll gates. It is a quick and easy electronic toll payment system that allows cashless transactions and keeps toll plazas clear of traffic queues.

How does FASTag function?

This rectangular card is attached to the vehicle’s windscreen and allows toll deduction as the vehicle crosses the toll plaza.

FASTag is linked to the payment account of the user, from which the money is automatically deducted.

The system uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically withdraw toll payments from the prepaid wallet or bank associated with a vehicle passing through the toll station.

This process eliminates the need for cash payment and provides a seamless driving experience.

FASTags save your time with hassle-free and cashless payments which are accepted nationwide. Consumers can easily recharge FASTag with proper SMS alerts. Here’s why choosing ICICI Bank FASTag is a smart decision.

ICICI Bank FASTag

ICICI Bank FASTag stands out as a safe and effective option for all types of travellers. Here are some of the key benefits of choosing ICICI Bank FASTag:

Free internal payment: The major benefit of using ICICI Bank FASTag is the automatic toll payment options. Earlier vehicles had to stop at a toll station, pay money and get a receipt before driving. And this process can be lengthy and time-consuming and the queues can be long, especially during rush hours. But with automated payments of the ICICI Bank FASTag, this process is eliminated. Video KYC Verification: KYC registration is mandatory for FASTag. You can complete your ICICI Bank FASTag KYC verification easily through a video call with a Bank Officer. Your documents and signatures are verified remotely, eliminating the need for a branch visit. Wide acceptance across toll plazas: Another crucial benefit of ICICI Bank FASTag is that it is widely accepted across India. It has been assigned to over 650 toll booths on national and state highways which covers an extensive/vast network across the country. The widespread acceptance makes sure that your journey remains smooth and uninterrupted, whether you’re travelling within a state or across the country. Ease of recharge: The ease of recharging your FASTag account is one of the important factors that makes ICICI Bank FASTag an excellent choice. It offers multiple options for recharging your FASTag account, ensuring that you are never out of balance. You can recharge through the ICICI Bank FASTag portal, iMobile Pay app, or other payment platforms such as net banking, NEFT, RTGS, UPI, Debit or Credit cards. It ensures that you can top up your FASTag account anytime anywhere even while on the go which makes it more convenient for everyone. Moreover, ICICI Bank offers an auto recharge facility when your FASTag account is low on balance. This feature helps frequent travellers stay out of troubles of insufficient amount in FASTag or blacklisting of FASTag card. Real-time alerts and notifications: Monitoring toll payments and account balances is critical, especially for those who frequently use toll roads. ICICI Bank FASTag provides alerts and notifications for every transaction made through your FASTag account. Notifications are sent via SMS or email with complete transparency and control over your consumption. You will receive an instant notification every time a payment is made which will show the details of the transaction, including the tax amount and the updated account balance. Check Transactions or Balance: ICICI Bank FASTag includes an easy-to-use financial management system that allows you to easily track your transactions, check balances, and access other details. You can also do this through the iMobile Pay app which will provide you all the necessary information you need to know. The feature to manage your FASTag account online is very useful and effective for those who want to keep track of their transactions. Advanced security features: When we talk about digital transactions security becomes the priority. Real-time alerts and notifications help identify unauthorized transactions. Their advanced security feature gives users relaxation knowing that transactions and account information are safe and protected.

The process of applying for an ICICI Bank FASTag is easy and simple and can be done online or even at designated centres. These factors make ICICI Bank FASTag a practical choice for all types of vehicle owners, whether it’s private car owners to commercial vehicle operators.

Methods to Recharge ICICI Bank FASTag

Recharging your ICICI Bank FASTag is very simple. Here are the methods to recharge your FASTag digitally:

Recharge and set Auto Recharge through Net banking:

Log in to ICICI Bank RIB

Select ‘Payments & Transfer’ from top menu 'Buy/Recharge FASTag' → 'Recharge' tab

Select 'Vehicle Recharge'

Enter the details and enable the 'Auto Recharge' icon

To set the 'Auto Recharge' for a vehicle enter: Vehicle Number 'Threshold amount': Minimum threshold amount of Rs. 100 'Top-up amount': Maximum amount of Rs. 10,000 per tag (with minimum KYC/No KYC) or Rs. 1 Lakh per tag (with full KYC)

Select the 'Savings Account' Number and the the SI will set automatically

Auto Recharge through iMobile Pay app:

Log in to iMobile Pay app

Select 'Bill Payment & FASTag', then select 'ICICI Bank FASTag'

Switch on 'Auto Recharge' for your linked vehicle

To set the 'Auto Recharge' for a vehicle enter: Vehicle Number 'If, my FASTag balance drops below': Minimum amount of Rs. 100 Then Recharge my FASTag with': Maximum amount of Rs. 10,000

Select your 'Savings Account Number' and confirm.

Conclusion:

The ICICI Bank FASTag provides several benefits making it a top choice for those who want to simplify toll payments and enjoy a seamless travel experience on Indian highways. From hassle-free toll payments to the ease of Auto Recharge, ICICI Bank FASTag offers a wide range of benefits to provide you with a convenient and seamless journey.