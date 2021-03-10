Bajaj Pulsar 250 Digital Render - Mix of Dominar 250 & NS200?

The latest developments suggest that there’s a new Bajaj Pulsar under development. A bunch of spy shots have recently emerged which shows a prototype undergoing road testing. Since the test mule was heavily camouflaged, not many details were revealed. Various speculations are being made; some saying that it could be a revised version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 while others suggesting that a Pulsar 250 is in the works.

Bajaj Auto remains tight-lipped on this matter. Hence, we’d need to wait for reality to break cover in the near future. However, just for the sake of speculation, if the prototype in the spy shots is indeed a Bajaj Pulsar 250, then here’s how it could look like. IndianAutosBlog’s in-house digital artist Shoeb Kalania has created a digital rendering of the alleged 250cc Pulsar.

The first look at the Bajaj Pulsar 250 rendering instantly reminds us of the Bajaj Dominar 250, the company’s only offering in the quarter-litre segment. The digital picture here has a similar LED headlamp. The large fuel tank extensions carry the “Pulsar” badge and the decals say “250”. The alloy wheels, split seats, split pillion grab rails, and rear cowl, appear to have been borrowed from the Pulsar NS200. However, the single side-mounted exhaust seems new. We do like the blue colour option with white highlights.

As for the engine, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 might borrow the Dominar 250’s powerplant. It’s a 248.77cc single-cylinder mill that features DOHC, 4 valves, twin spark, and fuel injection. The liquid-cooled motor is capable of producing 27PS of max power at 8500rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. For the transmission, there would be a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slip and assist clutch.

As mentioned earlier, the only 250cc motorcycle that Bajaj Auto currently offers is the Dominar 250. Considering the immense popularity of the Pulsar brand and the growing quarter-litre segment, we wouldn’t be surprised if the new Pulsar under development turns out to be a 250cc model.

What are your views about the same? Do share them with us in the comment section below. For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.