New Bajaj Pulsar Spied Testing, 250cc Model Under Development?

It seems that the Bajaj Pulsar family of motorcycles will get a new member in the near future, a new spy shot suggests. Bajaj Auto’s latest heavily camouflaged prototype has been caught on camera undergoing road testing. Does this mean there’s a Pulsar 250cc under development?

New Bajaj Pulsar Spied

The latest spy image of the new Bajaj Pulsar shows us the rear right portion of the motorcycle. Although there’s heavy camouflage, we can still see the LED taillamp which appears to be the Pulsar’s signature dual design. Looking closely, we can also figure out the split pillion grab rails, and sleek LED turn indicators. There’s a rear tyre hugger which looks similar to what we have seen in the Pulsar NS200 and NS160. What appears new is the side-mounted exhaust.

Also Read: Pulsar NS200 vs MT-15 vs 200 Duke - Ultimate Top-End Race

Bajaj Pulsar 250 in the Works?

Some speculations say that this could be a new 250cc Pulsar under development. Instead of going with a liquid-cooled motor, Bajaj Auto might use a new air/oil-cooled engine for this model to keep the costs in check. Expect this mill to churn out around 24bhp.

Also, since this would be placed above the Pulsar NS200, it is likely to feature bodywork that would impart a big-bike look to it. Bajaj Auto would use new body panels, revised ergonomics, and, perhaps, a new instrument console. Some of the other elements of the alleged Pulsar 250 would include a pair of conventional telescopic front forks, alloy wheels, rear monoshock, split seats, and stylish rearview mirrors. The stopping power would come from disc brakes at both ends aided by at least a single-channel ABS. We wouldn’t be surprised if the company also adds a full-LED headlamp.

Bajaj Auto currently sells the Dominar 250 in the growing quarter-litre segment. However, the D250 is more of a cruiser than a streetfighter. Perhaps, considering the immense popularity of the naked Pulsar NS200 and NS160, Bajaj Auto wants to introduce a similar 250cc option for potential customers.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.