Semi-Faired Bajaj Pulsar 220F Looks Muscular in Full-Faired Avatar - Render

The Pulsar RS200 is the only motorcycle in Bajaj Auto’s entire product line-up that has a full fairing. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the only semi-faired model that the Pune-based two-wheeler giant has to offer. So, to spice things up an automotive artist has imagined a full-faired version of the Pulsar 220F and created a digital rendering of the same.

As expected, the highlight of this digital portrait is the full fairing of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F. We can see in the pictures that the artist has not altered the design of the semi fairing of the original motorcycle. He has neatly extended that part and cleverly gave it a form of a full fairing. We also like that the design of the headlamp has not been changed. What's different here are the side turn signals. The original model has them mounted on the semi fairing, here, they have been integrated into the full fairing for a cleaner look.

The artist has also enhanced a few other aspects of the motorcycle. For instance, the tail section seems to have been raised for a sportier stance. The tail tidy has been tweaked as well. With the chunky, blacked-out exhaust and the raised tail, this Bajaj Pulsar 220F looks muscular. While the alloy wheels are the same, they are fitted with different tyres; perhaps, more performance-oriented. The motorcycle also has a pair of USD front forks and the rear twin shock absorbers have been replaced by a monoshock.

It’s also evident in the pictures that this Bajaj Pulsar 220F has a liquid-cooled engine. The original model is powered by a 220cc, oil-cooled motor that features 2 valves and twin spark plugs. It is capable of delivering 20.4PS of max power at 8500rpm and the 18.55Nm of peak torque kicks in at 7000rpm. We think that the Bajaj Pulsar 220F in its fully-faired version looks tempting. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

