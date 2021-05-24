Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edition Visualised as an Attractive Sportbike

It was around a month ago when the new Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edition was officially launched in the Indian market. The new version of the semi-faired motorcycle is basically a visual upgrade. It is available in four exciting colour options including Volcanic Red, Pearl White, Sparkle Black, and Sapphire Blue. The new shades certainly make the motorcycle look even more handsome. So much so that an automotive artist has visualised the Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edition as an attractive sportbike rocking the new Volcanic Red livery.

We can see in the rendering here that the Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edition sportbike has the same graphics that the original motorcycle comes with. The red design elements are present on the fuel tank and extend down to the fairing. Even the graphics of the belly pan have been carried over. The iconic, vertically-stacked headlamp setup of the Pulsar 220F has been kept intact and it gels well with the full fairing. Don’t you think so?

The artist has also raised the tail section of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edition sportbike for a more appealing look. While the side body panels are more or less the same, the rear cowls have been made a tad bit sharper. The motorcycle is also fitted with USD front forks and a monoshock at the back. The chunky exhaust has been replaced by a short one with a slashed-cut opening. As for the brakes, there’s a pair of rotors at the front accompanied by radial calipers for providing impressive stopping power.

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edition sportbike has a split-type seat. The motorcycle is also fitted with low set clip-on handlebars for a lean-forward riding position. We also find the alloy wheels to be different wrapped by, what appears to be, performance-oriented tyres. Do you think this rendering looks cool? Let us know in the comments below.

