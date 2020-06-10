Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 variant price revealed - Report

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat is the range-topping variant of the most affordable Bajaj Pulsar. The price of its BS6 version has been revealed unofficially.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 recently started arriving at the company’s dealerships. It is expected to be launched in the country very soon. As per the latest reports, the sportier variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 will cost INR 79,079*.

At INR 79,079*, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 variant is INR 8,116 more expensive than the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Drum variant and INR 3,617 dearer than the disc brake variant of its single-seat cousin.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 - Price

Variant Price* Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Drum INR 70,963 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Disc INR 75,462 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Split Seat INR 79,079

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat BS6 has been revealed is yet to be listed on the company’s official website.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat BS6 Key Features

Split seats

Split pillion grab rail

Engine cowl with attractive graphics

Colour coordinated decals on fuel tank extensions, front fender, alloy wheels, and rear cowl

‘125’ logo on the rear cowl

Overall, the split seat variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 looks identical to the twin disc variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat BS6 Specs

As far as the engine is concerned, it will be the same mill that powers the other two variants of the Pulsar 125 Neon - a BS6-compliant 124.4 cc single-cylinder air-cooled powerhouse with twin spark plugs and 2 valves. It produces 8.83 kW or 12 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

With all its new styling elements, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat BS6 variant is definitely a sportier model when compared to its single-seat cousins. The fact that it looks similar to the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6, which sits higher in the hierarchy, should also be another factor that would attract buyers. However, do you think all that justifies the higher price tag of the motorcycle? Let us know with a comment.

*Ex-showroom, Pune

[Image Source: 91wheels.com]

[News Source: bikewale.com]