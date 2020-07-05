Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake variant price leaked, launch soon - Report

The Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake variant price has been leaked. The new trim of one of the highly-popular commuter motorcycles in the 100cc segment is expected to be launched in the country soon.

Currently, the Bajaj Platina 100 is available in two variants - KS (Kick Start) and ES (Electric Start) which cost INR 49,261* and INR 55,546* respectively. Now, as per the latest media reports, Bajaj Auto is planning to introduce a disc brake option with the ES trim of the commuter motorbike. While there has not been any official announcement made by the company yet nor the upcoming model is listed on the brand’s official website so far, it is being said that the Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake model will cost INR 59,373* and is expected to be launched soon.

At this price point, the Platina 100 ES disc brake variant will be INR 3,827 more expensive than the Platina 100 ES drum brake variant and INR 10,112 dearer than the Platina 100 KS. It also means that the forthcoming model will become the range-topping trim in the Platina 100 line-up.

Bajaj Platina Price List

Model Price* Bajaj Platina 100 KS INR 49,261 Bajaj Platina 100 ES (drum brake) INR 55,546 Bajaj Platina 100 ES (disc brake) INR 59,373 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear INR 62,899

It will be interesting to see that when launched, how the Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake variant is received by the customers because it is only INR 3,526 cheaper than the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear which retails at INR 62,899* and offers a larger 115.45cc engine, 5-speed gearbox, semi-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator, and also comes with a front disc brake.

In other news, Baja Auto has launched the Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 variant at INR 79,091*. Unlike the BS4 model which was available only in a few select cities in the country, the new BS6 model is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi