Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 gets another price hike - IAB Report

The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 is the range-topping variant in the Bajaj Platina BS6 line-up. The 115 cc commuter has received its second price hike.

The BS6-compliant Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear was launched at INR 59,802*. Its price was increased by INR 748 last month. Now, Bajaj Auto has hiked the price of the motorcycle again. The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 costs INR 62,899* now.

Model Launch Price* 1st Price Hike Old BS6 Price* 2nd Price Hike New BS6 Price* Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 INR 59,802 INR 748 INR 60,550 INR 2,349 INR 62,899

This implies that since its launch, the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 has received a total price hike of INR 3,097, which is a considerable amount for a motorcycle of its segment.

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 Features

The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 comes with a stylish halogen headlight, long front and rear fenders. Its 11-litre fuel tank has attractive graphics. The blacked-out engine and sporty exhaust add to the visual appeal of the motorcycle. Bajaj Auto has also provided a semi-digital instrument cluster which has a gear position indicator. The Platina 110 H Gear BS6 comes with a long and comfortable seat and stylish alloy wheels as well.

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 Specs

The 115.45 cc single-cylinder engine of the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 has been designed in-house by the company’s state-of-the-art R&D facility. This BS6-compliant air-cooled mill is capable of producing 8.6 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The addition of electronic fuel injection ensures smooth power delivery, enhanced performance and improved fuel efficiency. The Platina 110 H Gear BS6 comes with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 Colours

The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 available in two colour options - Black and Red.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi