The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 has been launched in India. The new variant of the 125 cc motorcycle has been priced at INR 79,091*.

Unlike the Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS4 which was available only in a few select cities in the country, the Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India. It is the range-topping model in the Pulsar 125 series. At INR 79,091*, it is INR 8,096 more expensive than the Pulsar 125 Neon Drum brake variant and INR 3,597 costlier than the Pulsar 125 Neon Disc brake variant.

Variant Price* Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Drum INR 70,995 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Disc INR 75,494 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Split Seat INR 79,091

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 Features

As the name suggests, the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 comes with a sportier split seat setup. It also features a pair of split pillion grab rails as well as a belly pan for a muscular visual appearance. The graphics of the fuel tank extensions, front fender, rear cowl and alloy wheels are similar to those of the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6. To help identify the Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6, the company has provided a ‘125’ logo on the rear cowl of the motorcycle. Some of the other key features of the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 include:

Clip-on handlebars

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Wolf-eyed headlamp

Twin-strip LED taillamps

240 mm front disc brake

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 Specs

Powering the split seat variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 is the familiar 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine which is fitted in its single-seat variants. Here, the air-cooled mill which comes with twin spark plugs and 2 valves. It produces 11.8 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: First Bajaj-Triumph bike to be launched on time despite COVID-19 outbreak

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 Colours

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 is available in 3 colour options including Neon Green on Matte Black, Black/Silver and Black/Red.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi