Bajaj Dominar 400 Transformed into Police Cruiser - Rendering

Here’s a Bajaj Dominar 400 that has been digitally transformed into a police cruiser. The rendering is the work of an automotive artist that goes by the name “eka_custom_designs” on Instagram. Some major changes have been incorporated to give the Dominar 400 this police cruiser avatar. Let’s check it out.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 in its police cruiser version features some tweaked bodywork. We can see in the picture that the fuel tank shrouds have been extended to reach the headlight cowl and also cover the radiator shrouds. They act like a small fairing and bear “Police” badging. The motorcycle is also equipped with a large windscreen, a different handlebar with knuckle guards, and a large crash guard that also carries beacon lights. The artist has also added a tank bag.

Moving to the rear, we have a hard case pannier installed that also houses LED beacon lights. Another light is fitted on a pole that is located on top of the rear rack. In terms of mechanical changes, the front USD forks appear to be of better quality than the ones available with the stock model. The braking system has been revamped for improved stopping power. There are two rotors at the front. The exhaust is different; smaller than the stock one. And we have a single-sided swingarm for enhanced handling and performance. We also notice that the alloy wheels on the Dominar 400 police cruiser are different, too.

What remains untouched is the engine. The Bajaj Dominar 400 uses a 373cc single-cylinder motor. It is a liquid-cooled mill that is fitted with 3 spark plugs, 4 valves, and a DOHC. The engine is tuned to produce 40PS of max power at 8800rpm and 35Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. As for the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch.

We find the Bajaj Dominar 400 police cruiser rendering to be quite interesting. Did you? Let us know in the comments below.

