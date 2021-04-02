TVS Apache RR 310 vs Bajaj Dominar 400 - Drag Race of Flagships

The Apache RR 310 and Dominar 400 are the flagship models of TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto respectively. On one hand, both motorcycles are loaded with features up to the brim and offer commendable performance, on the other hand, they are also quite different from each other. The Apache is a fully-faired sportbike whereas the Dominar is a naked machine known for its touring capabilities. So, what would happen when these two motorcycles, hailing from different categories, are put up against each other for a drag race? Let’s find out in the video below.

We can see in the video, that has been uploaded by YouTuber “Rough rider azam”, that some modifications have been made to both motorcycles. For instance, the Bajaj Dominar 400 here has a new windscreen that is much longer than the stock one. And the TVS Apache RR 310 is running an aftermarket slip-on exhaust that might have resulted in some performance gain.

In the first drag race attempt, the Dominar 400 rider pops a wheelie during the start and hence, loses out crucial time. As a result, the Apache RR 310 gets ahead and takes the lead. It continues to gain speed and increase the gap. We can see in the footage that the Apache clocked around 168-170km/h. Even though the Dominar 400 is able to touch a slightly higher top speed, it fails to catch its opponent. So, the outcome of the first drag race is that the Apache RTR 310 wins.

For the second drag race attempt, the riders switch motorcycles. This time, both motorcycles have a good launch. This clearly shows how significant rider’s skills are in such races. We can see that the Dominar 400 gives a tough time to the Apache until it reaches around 130km/h. After that, the RR 310 takes the lead and remains at the front until the end of the race.

So, the Apache RR 310 wins both the drag races. Its 312.2cc engine producing 34PS and 27.3Nm helped it to beat the Dominar 400. Even though the 373.3cc engine of the Dominar churns out more power and torque (40PS and 35Nm), perhaps, it’s the motorcycle’s 187kg kerb weight that acted as a disadvantage here. The Apache is around 10kg lighter.

