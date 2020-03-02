Bajaj Dominar 250: What to expect?

Media ride invites for the upcoming Bajaj Dominar 250 started rolling out last week. It’s only a matter of weeks before one of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer launches its new smaller capacity Dominar in the country. But until that happens, here’s what to expect from the quarter-litre Dominar.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 would be created using the same design language as the Bajaj Dominar 400. Features like full-LED headlight with a small visor/windscreen, muscular fuel tank with the secondary small display/instrument cluster, fully-digital main instrument cluster, engine cowl, stylish tail section, signature LED taillamps, twin-barrel exhaust, alloy wheels, split seats, etc. would be seen on the 250 cc Dominar. Also, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few new colour options.

Similarly, various other major components and setups, like the suspension setup, braking setup, etc., from the larger capacity Dominar would be carried over to the smaller capacity model. However, Bajaj Auto would take certain measures to keep the cost of the new motorcycle in check. For example, it may go for a narrower rear tyre, a box-section swingarm, regular rearview mirrors, etc.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 would be powered by the BS-VI compliant 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine of the KTM 250 Duke and the recently launched Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250. This engine produces 30 PS maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. However, the output figures may be slightly different on this bike.

As for the pricing, the new Bajaj Dominar 250 would bear a price tag of around INR 1.5 lakh. More details about the motorcycle are expected to be revealed later this month, so stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.