Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. Bajaj Dominar 400 - Specs, features & prices compared

The highly anticipated Bajaj Dominar 250 is finally here. It has been launched in India for a price of INR 1.60 lakh*. As expected, the new 250 cc Dominar is indeed very similar to its elder sibling, the Dominar 400. However, it also has its own set of differences. Here’s a detailed comparison between the specifications, features and prices of the Dominar 250 and Dominar 400.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. Bajaj Dominar 400 - Specs

As the name suggests, the Dominar 250 has a lower displacement engine. Bajaj Auto has used the same 250 cc engine that powers the KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna 250 Twins. However, in the new quarter-litre Dominar, this engine gets Bajaj Auto’s patented Twin Spark technology and its power and torque output figures are also slightly different. On the other hand, the Dominar 400 has the ‘Triple Spark’ technology.

Specs Bajaj Dominar 250 Bajaj Dominar 400 Engine type 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, Twin Spark 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, Triple Spark Fuel injection Yes Yes No. of cylinders 1 1 Displacement 248.77 cc 373.3 cc Max power output 27 PS @ 8500 rpm 40 PS @ 8650 rpm Max torque output 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm 35 Nm @ 7000 rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. Bajaj Dominar 400 - Features

With the Dominar 400, Bajaj Auto created a whole new brand which has build up its own massive fan following over the years. So, with the hope that the new Dominar 250 would follow suit, the company has borrowed various features from the latest-gen Dominar 400. Some of the common features are:

LED headlight

LED taillight

LED turn signals

Similar muscular styling

Twin-barrel exhaust

Split seats

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Of course, not all the features of the Dominar 400 have been included in the Dominar 250. Bajaj Auto has managed to price the Dominar 250 so competitively by cutting some corners. For example, the quarter-litre Dominar comes with a low-cost box-type swingarm. It also doesn’t get machine-finish alloy wheels either.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. Bajaj Dominar 400 - Differences

Features Bajaj Dominar 250 Bajaj Dominar 400 Front suspension 37 mm USD forks with 135 mm of travel 43 mm USD forks with 135 mm of travel Front brake 300 mm disc 320 mm disc Dual-channel ABS Yes Yes Front tyre 100/80-17” 110/70-17” Rear tyre 130/70-17” 150/60-17”

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. Bajaj Dominar 400 - Price

The Dominar 250 is Bajaj Auto’s first motorcycle in the 250 cc segment and to make it a success, especially in a price-sensitive market like ours, the company had to price it very competitively. Thankfully, it did. The new 250 cc Dominar retails at INR 1.60 lakh* which makes it quite an accessible motorcycle in the segment. For example, the newly launched Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 have been given an introductory price of INR 1.80* lakh. The updated BS-VI KTM 250 Duke retails at INR 2.00 lakh*.

Currently, Bajaj Dominar 400 is priced at INR 1.90 lakh* which is around INR 30,000 more expensive than the Dominar 250. Thus, the latter seems to be a preferable choice for people who have always liked the Dominar 400 but couldn’t make the purchase because of its higher price tag.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi