Bajaj Dominar 250 Price Cut - Now Much Cheaper than Suzuki Gixxer 250

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has received a massive price cut which has made the quarter-litre motorcycle much more affordable than one of its key rivals, the Suzuki Gixxer 250. The price drop should result in more people getting inclined towards the 250cc Dominar.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Price

The Dominar 250 used to retail at INR 1.70 lakh. However, with the price drop, it now costs INR 1.54 lakh which is even lower than what the quarter-litre bike was launched at (INR 1.60 lakh) more than a year ago. Bajaj Auto has slashed the Dominar 250 price by INR 16.8K. In comparison, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is currently on sale for INR 1.71 lakh.

Model Old Price New Price Price Drop Bajaj Dominar 250 INR 1.70 lakh INR 1.54 lakh INR 16.8K

Bajaj Auto is yet to announce the reason due to which it has been able to cut down the price of the Dominar 250 by such a huge margin. Perhaps, the company has taken this step considering the Yamaha FZ 25 price reduction that was done around a month ago. The 250cc Yamaha used to retail at INR 1,53,600 and now it’s available at INR 1,34,800. That’s a drop of a whopping INR 18,800.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Specs

The Dominar 250 uses a 248.77cc single-cylinder engine that features 4 valves and DOHC. The liquid-cooled motor is tuned to produce 27 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The transmission on duty is a 6-speed unit accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Features

The younger sibling of the Bajaj Dominar 400 has full-LED lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-barrel exhaust, alloy wheels, disc brakes on both ends with ABS, USD forks at the front and monoshock at the rear, and split seats. It has a seat height of 800mm and weighs 180kg (kerb weight) that makes it one of the heaviest motorcycles in the segment.

