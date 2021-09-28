Chance to Win Bajaj Avenger by Buying Peter England Biker Collection

Peter England has introduced a new apparel collection for motorcycle enthusiasts in India called the Super Biker Collection. Customers who buy an item under this range of products stand a chance to win a Bajaj Avenger.

Peter England’s Super Biker Collection includes denims, t-shirts, and rugged shirts. The range has close to 60 styles in a wide array of colours and sizes for the consumers to choose from.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England, said, “Peter England has always brought numerous innovative products and we are thrilled to introduce our latest offering for the riders – the Biker Collection. The collection will not only bring comfort to the bikers while riding but also make them look stylish and fashionable. This is a casual-driven market, therefore, we aim to provide not only style but package it with comfort for all our customers. Denims are ergonomically designed for absolute comfort during long rides.”

This unique campaign is designed to tap the new age consumer with a lot of giveaways via scratch card mechanism. Peter England has entered into a consumer promotion-led association with Bajaj Avenger to bring in real excitement to motorcycle enthusiasts. During the campaign period, any consumer purchasing apparel worth INR 2,999 and above at the store will enter a contest for a chance to win a Bajaj Avenger bike along with many instant and assured giveaways such as headphones, smartwatches, helmets, speakers, and other exciting items. This introductory offer is valid till 30th October and there are about 10 Bajaj Avengers to be won.

The Biker Collection is priced from INR 699 onwards and is available across 1000+ exclusive Peter England brand outlets and multi-brand retail stores. Consumers can also order online through the brand’s website.