Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F with Big Bike Like Semi-Fairing Spied Testing

Multiple higher capacity Bajaj Pulsar models are under development. Spy shots of these upcoming motorcycles have already started to surface online. We recently posted about the Pulsar NS250 and now, we have come across a bunch of new spy images showing the Bajaj Pulsar 250F with a big bike-like semi-fairing undergoing road testing.

We can see in these spy shots that the Bajaj Pulsar 250F would come equipped with a newly designed front end featuring a sporty-looking LED headlamp accompanied by LED DRLs that add a hint of aggressiveness. We can also spot the sleek LED turn indicators. The rearview mirrors are a part of the bodywork. This entire setup projects a really nice visual appeal and imparts a big bike look to the motorcycle.

Thanks to the semi-fairing, the side profile of the Bajaj Pulsar 250F is also appealing. And making it even sportier is the engine cowl. The new motorcycle would also come fitted with a compact exhaust with dual ports. We expect it to produce some head-turning sound. The rear cowls of the Pulsar 250F seem sharp and proportionate. The split pillion grab rails are also present. The rear end is dominated by the refreshed taillights. Even though they continue to be the signature dual-type in nature, their design has been altered for a modern look.

Some of the other features of the Bajaj Pulsar 250F would include a pair of clip-on handlebars, revised switchgear with backlighting, a new instrument cluster with a fully digital display and Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, and more.

As for the engine, speculations say that the 250cc motor would be able to produce around 24 PS of max power and 20 Nm of peak torque. It would be mated to a 6-speed gearbox that might be accompanied by a slipper clutch. We wouldn’t be surprised to see twin spark plugs in the new Bajaj Pulsar 250F.

Image Source