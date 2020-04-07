Bajaj Auto extends free service and warranty of its bikes in India

Amid the prevailing health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bajaj Auto, one of the leading two-wheeler companies in India, has announced the extension of free service and warranty for its customers in the country.

The entire nation has been put under complete lockdown by the Indian Govt until at least 14 April 2020 to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. As a result, people won't be able to get their vehicles serviced on time or avail the warranty benefits during the current lockdown period. So, to support its customers in these tough times, Bajaj Auto has extended the free service period and warranty of its 2-wheelers.

The company said that the OE warranty and free service period of all vehicles that are getting expired between 20 March 2020 and 30 April 2020 has been extended till 31 May 2020. This should come as a relief to those customers who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to redeem the free services and avail the warrant benefits of their vehicles because of the ongoing lockdown in the country.

Bajaj Auto isn’t the only brand that has come forward to help its customers and taken such an initiative. Yamaha has also announced the extension of its free service, normal warranty, extended warranty, and AMC services that are expiring between 15 March 2020 and 15 April 2020 until June 2020.

Similarly, TVS has extended its free service, warranty, and AMC services until June 2020. Apart from that, TVS has also announced that it will continue to provide Road Side Assistance (RSA) in all locations where it will be legally possible. The brand’s toll-free number will also remain functional for addressing customers’ queries and concerns.

In other news, Bajaj Auto is expecting to launch not only the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 but also the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 in India this month. If the Coronavirus outbreak hasn't affected the plan, the new bikes could be in KTM showrooms in just a matter of weeks.

