Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors announces 4 world premieres for Delhi's biennial event

Tata Motors has announced that it will unveil 4 global models at Auto Expo 2020 that will open on 5 February 2020. Its passenger vehicle line-up at the biennial event in Delhi will include 12 models.

1. Near-production Tata H2X (Hornbill)

First revealed as a radical concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Tata H2X is now being tested on the roads in production form. It will be a direct rival to the Mahindra KUV100 and the Maruti Ignis. It will reportedly have over 70% commonality with the Tata Altroz. Powering the Hornbill will be the Altroz's 86PS/113 Nm BS-VI 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. Tata Motors will likely launch it in H2 2020.

2. Tata Gravitas

The Tata Buzzard is coming to the domestic market as the Tata Gravitas. It will be nearly identical to the Tata Harrier at the front. At the rear, it will feature different tail lamps and bumper. Under the hood, there'll be a 170 PS version of the 2.0-litre Kryotec turbodiesel engine, which will be linked to a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

3. Tata Blackbird concept (Tata H4)

The Tata Blackbird (Tata H4), a premium B-SUV, could be showcased with a design study at Auto Expo 2020. Rumour has it, Tata Motors is yet to decide whether to use a Chery SUV's platform or the Tata Harrier's platform for this model, which will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Expect the production model to break cover sometime in 2021.

Also Read: Tata Harrier prices hiked by up to INR 45,000

4. New Tata Nexon (facelift)

The facelifted Tata Nexon is going to be launched soon and it will likely be the brand's fourth debut model at Auto Expo 2020. The facelifted model will feature a sharper front fascia with significant changes over the old model and a more modern interior. It will look nearly identical to the Tata Nexon EV that will be launched this month. The new Tata Nexon will be offered with the BS-VI version of the old model's 1.2L turbocharged petrol and 1.5L turbocharged diesel engines.