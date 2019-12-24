Maruti Futuro-E concept for Auto Expo 2020: IAB Rendering

One of star world premieres at Auto Expo 2020 will be the Maruti Futuro-E concept. Here's a speculative rendering of this upcoming concept car, created by IAB's master designer Shoeb Kalania.

The Maruti Futuro-E concept will be an A-segment crossover based on the Maruti Wagon R’s frame. The rendering shows it featuring a similar tall-ball stance and styling details, making it loosely related to the donor model in terms of design. It will make use of thoroughly modern styling and will feature touches that imply its concept EV credentials, such as a closed-off nose, eye-catching lighting, large wheels and a funky colour scheme. Moreover, its wide and open windows, high-raised ground clearance and roof rack will contribute to making a practical road runner.

The production version of the Maruti Futuro-E concept is reported to offer a range of 130 km and support both AC charging and DC charging. Maruti Suzuki would sure have taken note of the issues with the Tata Tigor EV and would ensure that its first EV doesn't fall short of expectations created by the officially rated range.

Seeing the domestic market slowdown and other significant challenges for mass EV adoption, MSIL is uncertain about the originally planned launch timeline of 2020. The production version will likely be offered to only cab operators and government bodies. Order books for private customers will likely open only in 2021. A Toyota-badged version of the same will reach showrooms later.

Apart from the Futuro-E concept, Maruti Suzuki will debut the facelifted Vitara Brezza at the Auto Expo 2020.