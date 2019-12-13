Maruti Futuro-E to be a concept previewing Maruti Wagon R-based EV - Report

Maruti Suzuki recently applied ‘Futuro-E’ name for a concept that will be up for display at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. Now, as per an ElectricVehicleWeb report, the Maruti Futuro-E will be a concept that will preview the company's first production EV based on the Maruti Wagon R's platform.

The source report suggests that Maruti Suzuki has mapped-out a mini crossover based on the Wagon R’s frame. Seeing the slump in the domestic market and other challenges for EV adoption, Maruti Suzuki is uncertain about the originally planned launch timeline of 2020. It may launch this EV for fleet operators and maybe even sell it to government bodies, but it no longer intends to put it in showrooms for private customers in 2020. There will be a Toyota-badged version also of this EV, but that isn't expected to reach the showrooms in 2020 either.

The Maruti Futuro-E concept's production version may use the 72-volt system with a 10.25 kWh lithium-ion battery which was reported to be powering its prototype motor. The prototype is said to have a range of about 130 km. It does support fast-charging, which enables it to juice-up the battery pack in just 60 minutes using a fast DC charger, while the regular AV charger takes around 7 hours to fully charge the battery pack. We believe that these are just the initial tech-specs and Maruti Suzuki will implement more changes when the final production version falls into place in the days to come.

Apart from the Futuro-E, MSIL will also roll out the facelifted Vitara Brezza at the Auto Expo 2020.

[Source: electricvehicleweb.com]