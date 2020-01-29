Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra eXUV300 concept and production Mahindra eKUV100 teased

Mahindra has teased the eXUV300 (XUV300 EV) and the eKUV100 (KUV100 EV) concepts ahead of the Auto Expo 2020 debut.

The teaser image shows the pure electric variant of the XUV300 on the left and the production eKUV100 on the right. Previously, it has come to light that the all-electric version of the XUV300 is being developed and will launch sometime in the first half of FY2022 (April-September CY2021).

Codenamed Mahindra S210, the Mahindra eXUV300 will be made available in two versions, one with a smaller battery pack and one with a bigger battery pack that allows worry-free inter-city travel as well. The base version will be capable of returning a ~200 km full-charge range, while the latter will return up to 350-400 km range.

In a nearly two-year-old product pipeline image (below), the Mahindra eXUV300 can be seen featuring a 90 kW (122.37 PS) motor. It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV which was launched in the market yesterday.

The company will also display the production eKUV100 at Auto Expo 2020. Its development has already been confirmed in the past reports, and when launched, it will be priced under INR 9 lakh.

The version displayed at the Auto Expo 2018 came kitted with a 30 kW (40.79 PS) electric motor which sources charge from a Lithium-ion battery pack. In this configuration, the eKUV100 is capable of returning a full-charge range of 140 km. It supports both DC fast charging as well, which allows the battery to attain 80% charge in under 60 minutes.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar won't be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Mahindra partnered with LG Chem, and as per their mutual agreement, the latter will develop unique battery cells for Mahindra which will be durable to work under the rough Indian weather conditions.