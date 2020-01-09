Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra XUV300 Electric to debut directly in production form

A new report says that the Mahindra XUV300 Electric (name TBC) will debut at Auto Expo 2020 and that too directly in production form. The launch of this EV has been postponed to the first half of FY2022 (April-September CY2021).

Codenamed Mahindra S210, the Mahindra XUV300 EV will be reportedly offered in two versions; one will be a standard version with a 380-volt battery pack and the other will be a long-range variant with a bigger pack (configuration not known at the moment). The former will be good enough to deliver a full-charge range of around 200 km while the latter will run up to 350-400 km on a single charge.

“It (Mahindra XUV300 Electric) will have 380 volts, 200 km range and there will be an option to increase the range up to 350-400 km and this is what will create the excitement at a price point,” Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra has previously told carandbike.

In 2018, a product pipeline image (below) revealed that the base Mahindra XUV300 EV will be powered by a 90 kW (122.37 PS) motor. The company went into an official partnership with LG Chem. The latter agreed to develop unique battery cells especially to work under the Indian weather condition. It will supply Li-Ion cells based on NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) chemistry with high energy density.

Also Read: BS-VI Mahindra XUV500 specifications and grades leaked

The Mahindra XUV300 Electric will be a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV which is going to be launched in India this month. In related news, the Mahindra eKUV100 will be launched this calendar year.

[Source: auto.ndtv.com]