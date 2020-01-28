Tata Nexon EV launched in India, priced from INR 13.99 lakh

Hot on the heels of the Tata Altroz and the facelifted Nexon, arrives yet another new Tata Motors product this month - the Nexon EV. The pure electric SUV has been launched in India and its prices start at 13.99 lakh*.

The Tata Nexon EV and the facelifted Tata Nexon are almost identical, save for the fact that the former flaunts some electric blue highlights inside-out. At the front, the Tata Nexon EV features slim and modern looking projector headlamps, a gloss black cladding over the upper grille, a funky lower grille with tri-arrow pattern and angular C-shaped highlights over the fog lamp housing. On the sides, there are alloy wheels. Coming on to the back, the combination lamps are virtually split with twin red highlights.

As far as features are concerned, the base XM trim of the Tata Nexon EV is available with some promising bits like automatic climate control, two drive modes for the motor (Drive and Sport), keyless entry and push-button start. The XZ+ trim adds dual-tone colour options, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear camera and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. For some more features such as sunroof, leatherette seats and automatic wipers and automatic headlamps the top-of-the-line XZ+ Lux trim has to be chosen.

The Tata Nexon EV spans 3,995 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,607 mm height. Its wheelbase measures 2,498 mm, while the ground clearance scales 205 mm.

As known already, the Tata Nexon EV features the company's Ziptron technology. It has been given a 30.2 kWh battery pack (IP 67 standard) which delivers charge to a single electric motor that delivers 129 PS of maximum power and 254 Nm of peak torque. The Nexon EV can reach from nought to 60 km/h in 4.6 seconds and complete a 0-100 km/h sprint in 9.9 seconds. The pure electric SUV offers 35 connected car features via a ZConnect app.



The Tata Nexon EV comes with CCS2 compatible charging system. Its battery pack can be fully charged using an AC charger in under 8-9 hours. Using a DC fast charger, it takes only 60 minutes to charge it to 80%. The Nexon EV is offered with a standard warranty of 8 years/1,60,000 km.

Tata Nexon EV - Price List*

Nexon EV XM - INR 13.99 lakh

Nexon EV XZ+ - INR 14.99 lakh

Nexon EV XZ+ Lux - INR 15.99 lakh

*Ex-showroom, India