This Audi RS 3 Avant is a compact wagon on steroids - IAB Rendering

There have been multiple derivatives of the Audi A3, originally a 3-door hatchback, over the years now - 5-door hatchback, 2-door convertible, 4-door sedan, S, S Line, RS and what not! So, why not an Audi A3 Avant? Maybe an Audi RS 3 Avant, too? These are the questions that have led us to present these exclusive renderings of the first-ever Audi RS 3 Avant, work of our pro illustrator Shoeb Kalania.

The Audi RS 3 Avant seen here indirectly previews what could be a first-ever Audi A3 Avant as well. An Audi A3 Avant would be a great complement to the Audi A3 Sedan (Audi A3 Limousine), especially in Europe. It would break the monopoly of the Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake and offer customers an option, that too a more practical one. The rendered wagon features a large, trapezoidal quarter glass, sloping roofline and an extremely raked rear windscreen, all of which are unmistakable traits of an Audi Avant.

The rendering shows the Audi RS 3 Avant with a really aggressive styling inspired by the latest of the Audi RS icon - the Mk4 Audi RS 6 Avant. At the front, it sports a gloss black Singleframe grille featuring a 3D honeycomb structure within, super-sharp RS bumper and huge lateral air inlets that extend almost into the edge of the headlights, with vertical gloss black wings. A gloss black horizontal blade at the bottom rounds up the styling at the front.

On the sides, the Audi RS 3 Avant flaunts black roof bars and mirrors, 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels, red brake callipers and black side sills. At the rear, the hot wagon has large dual oval exhausts and prominent diffuser, both in gloss black.

Under the hood, we imagine the Audi RS 3 Avant packing the 2.5-litre TFSI turbocharged inline five-cylinder petrol engine from the Audi RS Q3, working in tandem with the 7-speed S ironic dual-clutch automatic transmission and the quattro all-wheel drive system. This engine produces 400 PS at 4,850-7,000 rpm and 480 Nm of torque at 1,950-5,850 rpm. It should allow the high-performance wagon to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in under 4.5 seconds and attain an electronically restricted top speed of 280 km/h.

Should Audi make this RS 3 Avant, w/o an A3 Avant? Let us know in the comments section below.