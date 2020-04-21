2021 Audi A3 Sedan breaks cover, priced from INR 25 lakh in Germany - IAB Report

The 2021 Audi A3 Sedan has made its world debut digitally. It will go on sale in Germany this summer, with prices starting at EUR 29,900 (INR 24,89,444.10).

The 2021 Audi A3 Sedan is one of the most stunning compact luxury sedans to the date. It’s the perfect amalgamation of sportiness and elegance. The all-new model has a powerful presence with the sophisticated design of the lights, the aggressive bumpers, the low and wide stance and, the most important of all, the short rear end.

The interior of the 2021 Audi A3 Sedan has been designed on the lines of the latest minimalist theme that first appeared in the Mk4 Audi A8 in 2017. The dashboard, centre console, floor console and AC vents have a sharp design. The high-mounted AC on the driver side reflect the cockpit’s driver-focused character even more than the and the tilted infotainment system display and centre console.

Matrix LED headlights comprising a pixel array made up of 15 LED segments that can be individually activated, 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus and 10.1-inch MMI Navigation plus infotainment system based on MIB 3 with LTE-A, Wi-Fi hotspot and Amazon Alexa voice assistant are some of the equipment highlights of the next-gen Audi A3 Sedan.

The 2021 Audi A3 Sedan 4,495 mm in length, 1,816 mm in width and 1,425 mm in length. Its wheelbase spans a length of 4,495 mm. The boot space of the all-new compact luxury sedan is 425 litres. Audi will offer the second-gen A3 Sedan in three engine variants at launch: 35 TFSI petrol, 35 TFSI petrol-electric mild-hybrid and 35 TDI diesel.

The petrol and petrol-electric mild-hybrid engine variants share a 1.5-litre TFSI engine (150 PS/250 Nm) paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission respectively. The latter’s 48-volt mild hybrid system supports the engine with up to 50 Nm of torque and reduces the fuel consumption in everyday driving by up to 0.4 litres per 100 km.

The diesel engine variant uses a 2.0-litre TDI engine (150 PS/360 Nm) with the 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In India, Audi will likely launch the all-new A3 Sedan likely in early 2021. We expect the company to offer it here in the 35 TFSI petrol-electric mild-hybrid and the 35 TDI diesel engine variants. Its prices may start at around INR 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

