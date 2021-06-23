All-Electric Audi e-tron Slated For Launch In India On July 22, 2021

After Mercedes-Benz and Jagaur, Audi India is now all set to launch its first all-electric SUV - the e-tron - in India. The carmaker has confirmed that the Audi e-tron will be launched in India on July 22. Select dealers have even commenced unofficial bookings for a token amount of INR 10 lakh. The Audi e-tron will be available in two body styles - SUV and Sportback - and in three variants - 50, 55, and 55 Sportback - in India. Prices are expected to be around INR 1 crore and INR 1.5-crore, ex-showroom.

Audi e-tron - Exterior Design

In terms of design, the Audi e-tron typically looks like an Audi SUV, but with a very minimalistic design theme. The face is dominated by a large single-piece grille that's flanked by sleek looking Matrix-LED headlamps on either side. The front bumper is very well sculpted and looks very stylish with its contrasting accents. In profile, the e-tron boasts of soft character lines that give the SUV a clean silhouette and smooth look. At the rear, the connected LED tail lamps break the visual mass very neatly. The sloping roofline on the Sportback models looks even more sexier.

Audi e-tron - Interior Design

On the inside, the design of the dashboard looks very similar to other top-of-the-range Audis like the A6, A8L, and Q8. As is the case with most new Audis, the interior is dominated by a plethora of digital screens. The center console houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the MMI infotainment system along with a separate screen down below for the climate control and seat functions. There's also a new digital driver's display with EV-specific graphics. In India, the e-tron will be offered with three interior colour options - Black, Black/Brown, and Black/Beige.

Audi e-tron - Features and Equipment

The e-tron being Audi's flagship EV SUV, it naturally comes loaded to the gills with features. Some of the highlights of the e-tron in terms of equipment include four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, electric adjustment for the steering wheel, powered front seats, and a powered tailgate. Safety is handled by by eight airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and tyre pressure monitoring. Perhaps one of the coolest features of the e-tron are its rear-view cameras in place of the traditional wing mirrors.

Also Read : Virat Kohli To Continue Being Brand Ambassador For Audi India

Audi e-tron - Powertrain Options

The Audi e-tron will be available in India in two different specs - e-tron 50 and e-tron 55 - with the Sportback variant offered only in the higher-spec 55 guise. All variants are powered by a dual-motor setup, thus driving all four wheels. However, the power output, battery capacity, and range differ depending on the variant you pick. Powering the e-tron 50 are two asynchronous electric motors that churn out 312hp and 540Nm of torque. It has a battery size of 71.2kWh and can deliver a WLTP claimed range of up to 341 km. It's top-speed is limited to 190 kph.

Meanwhile, the e-tron 55 is powered by the same set of asynchronous electric motors with all-wheel drive setup, but produces 360hp and 561 Nm of peak power and torque. In boost mode, peak power and torque figures go up to 410 PS and 664 Nm, respectively. The e-tron can accelerate to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds while the top speed is limited to 200 kmph. It has a battery size of 95kWh and can deliver a WLTP claimed range of up to 441 km.

Fully charging the SUV takes 8 and a half hours via a regular power socket. The e-tron can recover up to 30% energy during regenerative braking applications. Audi is also working on a more powerful variant that will come with three motors and feature fully independent rear torque vectoring. Audi’s all-electric SUV takes on the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Audi updates and the latest four-wheeler news