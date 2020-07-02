Ather Energy collaborates with CredR for two-wheeler exchange program

Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturing start-up Ather Energy has collaborated with the online two-wheeler marketplace CredR to introduce a new exchange program. This initiative will provide an opportunity for consumers to adapt to electric two-wheelers in exchange for their petrol-powered motorcycles or scooters.

Founded in 2013, Ather Energy announced its two-wheeler exchange program last month when the company had completed two years of operations in Bengaluru since the launch of the Ather 450 electric scooter. Details regarding the program have now been released.

The Ather Energy two-wheeler exchange program will allow consumers to quickly and easily trade their old conventional two-wheelers of any make or model for an Ather product. Interested customers will need to visit an Ather Space along with their petrol-powered two-wheeler, that they would like to exchange for a brand-new Ather electric scooter, for a physical inspection. After which, an instant price estimate will be generated through an application powered by CredR.

To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the customer’s petrol two-wheeler. The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new Ather electric scooter. At present, the program is applicable only in Bengaluru and Chennai, however, it will be made available in more cities as partner experience centres open in the coming months.

In other news, Ather Energy is working on international expansion plans. The company has selected Southeast Asia because there is a good demand for electric vehicles in the region. Also, since these countries have a well-established charging infrastructure and network, the local population is more open switching to electric vehicles. Besides Southeast Asia, Ather Energy is also eyeing to enter markets in Europe and Latin America, where it is witnessing a growing need for electric two-wheelers. It also aims to set up local assembly plants in international markets to fulfil the demand.