Ather Energy is one of the most popular electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India. The EV maker is planning to introduce a vehicle exchange program for petrol scooter owners.

Founded in 2013, the Bengaluru-based EV startup has recently completed two years of operations in the city since the launch of the Ather 450 electric scooter. On this occasion, Ather Energy has announced that it is planning to launch a vehicle exchange program for conventionally-powered scooter owners. This will provide an opportunity for consumers to adapt to electric two-wheelers in exchange for their petrol scooters. Details about this exchange program are yet to be released.

To make owning an electric two-wheeler a hassle-free experience, Ather Energy is also working on introducing new ownership models in the future that will offer a wide range of financing options. The company started its operations in Bengaluru. It then expanded its reach to Chennai. The premium electric scooter manufacturer is in the process of extending its network further and establish itself in as many cities across the country as possible including Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore and Kolkata.

At present, Ather Energy has two products on offer - the 450 and the 450X. The Ather 450X is supposed to serve as a replacement for the Ather 450 eventually. It was launched in January this year. It has a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 6 kW/26 Nm electric motor. There are 4 riding modes available including Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp. In warp mode, the Ather 450X can accelerate from standstill to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds, which makes it the fastest electric scooter in India.

