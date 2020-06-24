Ather Energy working on international expansion plans - Report

The Bengaluru-based EV startup Ather Energy is working on international expansion plans. The electric scooter manufacturer aims to enter at least two international markets by March 2021, the latest media report says.

Founded in 2013, Ather Energy has gained quite some momentum in the domestic market. It is already in the process of expanding its reach in the country by entering more major cities in the near future. Also, to meet the rising demands for its electric scooters, Ather Energy has signed up an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to build a 4,00,000 sq. ft. factory. Now, the EV-maker is planning to establish itself in international markets, too.

Ather Energy has said that it was already in talks with representatives of a few Southeast Asian countries, however, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed matters off schedule. Since things are gradually returning to normal now, the company has resumed working on its international expansion plans.

Ather Energy has selected Southeast Asia because there is a good demand for electric vehicles in the region. Also, since these countries have a well-established charging infrastructure and network, the local population is more open switching to electric vehicles. Besides Southeast Asia, Ather Energy is also eyeing to enter markets in Europe and Latin America, where it is witnessing a growing need for electric two-wheelers. It also aims to set up local assembly plants in international markets to fulfil the demand.

In other news, Ather Energy has announced that it is planning to launch a vehicle exchange program for conventionally-powered scooter owners. This will provide an opportunity for consumers to adapt to electric two-wheelers in exchange for their petrol scooters. To make owning an electric two-wheeler a hassle-free experience, Ather Energy is also working on introducing new ownership models in the future that will offer a wide range of financing options.