Ather Energy to enter 4 more cities with Ather 450X

Launched in January 2020, Ather 450X received an overwhelming response. So much so that Ather Energy confirmed at the launch event that it will expand its network in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. However, high demands for the newly launched 450X are pouring in from other cities as well which has motivated the company to enter these cities too now.

Ather Energy says that it has received thousands of pre-orders from across the country, with key cities like Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore & Kolkata taking the lead. Thus, it has decided to enter these four cities as well. Also, Ather has been receiving dealership requests from these cities which will make it easier for it to rapidly expand.

Commenting on the new announcement, Tarun Mehta, CEO and Co-founder Ather Energy, said: “There’s been an amazing response for the Ather 450X across the country. We have been receiving pre-orders from not just the major metros but also several Tier II & III cities. Similarly, there have been more than 2,000 requests for retail partnerships. By the end of this year, we will be present in ten cities and will continue to scale up to more than 30 cities by 2023. Our only focus now is scaling the experience of Ather 450X to all over the country.”

The four new cities will see the installation of fast charging infrastructure in the coming months, followed by the delivery of the scooters. The Ather 450X can be pre-ordered via the company's website for a fully refundable INR 2,500. Also, thanks to the Ather Forum, consumers in the new cities can expect to see meet-ups and test rides being conducted in their neighbourhood in the coming months.

The Ather 450X, the successor to the highly-popular Ather 450, is a significant step up. The Bengaluru-based startup has worked on various parameters to make the 450X a much better proposition. It offers the new model in three new colour - Grey, Green and White. 6 kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, 4 riding modes, with the introduction of a new high-performance 'Warp’ mode, real-life range of 85 km and new 7” touchscreen dashboard are some of the highlights of this electric scooter.