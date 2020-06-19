Ather 450 getting dark mode with OTA 4.2.0 update now - IAB Report

The Ather 450 has started receiving a new OTA 4.2.0 update. This is the 7th OTA update for the electric scooter. It brings a dark mode for the EV’s fully-digital instrument cluster along with a couple of other useful features.

Dark mode changes the theme of the Ather 450 electric scooter’s instrument cluster from light to dark. This reduces the amount of bright light emanating from the display which could be quite strainful for the rider’s eyes, especially at night. Customers can manually switch to the dark mode via the settings menu. Ather Energy has also provided another option which will automatically enable the dark mode between 6 P.M. and 6 A.M.

The Ather 450's dark mode is similar to what we see in the smartphones these days. It is indeed a nifty feature to have and should be appreciated by many customers. Ather Energy has included the dark mode in the Ather 450 electric scooter after reviewing the feedback it received from its customers.

Apart from bringing the dark mode, the new Ather 450 OTA update also improves the responsiveness of the instrument cluster’s on-screen keyboard. This should enhance the overall user experience. Ather Energy has added another new feature which will remember the last riding mode the electric scooter was being ridden in. This means that the rider won’t have to select the preferred riding mode every time the electric scooter is turned on.

In other news, Ather Energy has recently completed two years of operations in Bengaluru since the launch of the Ather 450 electric scooter. On this occasion, the company has announced that it is planning to launch a vehicle exchange program for conventionally-powered scooter owners. This will provide an opportunity for consumers to adapt to electric two-wheelers in exchange for their petrol scooters.