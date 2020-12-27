Aprilia Tuono 660 spied testing; looks production-ready

The Aprilia Tuono 660 has been spied testing in Italy. The naked sibling of the Aprilia RS 660 looks production-ready in the latest spy shot. This is the first time that the middleweight Tuono has been spotted undergoing road tests.

The new Aprilia Tuono 660 spy shot shows us the front quarter of the motorcycle. It can be seen that the headlamp setup is very similar to that of the RS 660. It contains three lights with attractive LED DRLs. The entire front end of the Tuono 660 looks identical to that of the concept model which Aprilia had showcased at the EICMA 2019.

Powering the upcoming Tuono 660 will be the same 660cc parallel-twin engine that finds home in the RS 660, in which it has been calibrated to produce 100 hp of max power at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. We wouldn’t be surprised if Aprilia tinkers around with the power and torque delivery of this motor for the Tuono 660 to suit the naked bike’s character.

Other features such as the 41mm USD adjustable front forks, TFT instrument cluster, full-LED lighting would also be present in the Tuono 660. In fact, it is likely to come equipped with the latest generation APRC package that includes cornering ABS, engine braking control, wheelie control, traction control, bi-directional quickshifter, and three different riding modes.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 should hit the production lines very soon followed by its arrival at showrooms in the overseas markets. As far as its availability here in India is concerned, Diego Graffi, Piaggio India CEO and Managing Director did confirm in a statement earlier this month that the Aprilia RS 660 along with the Tuono 660 will be introduced in the Indian market. While a specific timeline wasn’t disclosed, speculations suggest that both the middleweight motorcycles should reach the dealerships by July next year after the necessary homologations are completed.