Earlier this year, Piaggio India confirmed that sub-400cc Aprilia motorcycles are under consideration for the Indian market. However, the exact details of the products were not revealed back then. Even today, not much information regarding the bikes has been shared by the company. However, Diego Graffi, Piaggio India CEO, and Managing Director, has now revealed that the sub-400cc Aprilia motorcycles could be launched in India by 2023.

In September this year, Graffi said that the company has realised that the Indian market has evolved and become more welcoming to 300-400cc products rather than premium 125-150cc bikes. As a result, the plans for launching the RS 150 and Tuono 150 have been kept aside and Aprilia is working on sub-400cc motorbikes for India.

Now, in a recent statement, Graffi said that the sub-400cc Aprilia motorcycles will be designed and developed in Italy keeping into account the requirements of the Indian customers. These machines will be manufactured in India and should make it to the showrooms by 2023.

The sub-400cc Aprilia motorcycles are likely to be inspired by the company’s high-end products such as the Tuono V4 1100 and RSV4 1100. They are expected to come equipped with top-notch features that will help them to cement their positions in the Indian market. As for the pricing, right now it would be too early to comment, however, we wouldn’t be surprised if Aprilia goes for a higher figure.

In other news, the very tempting Aprilia RS 660 fully-faired motorcycle will make its way to the Indian shores sometime in mid-2021. The middleweight bike’s naked sibling, the Aprilia Tuono 660, will also be introduced in our country. Both the motorcycles should reach the dealerships by July next year after the necessary homologations are completed

