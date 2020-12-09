Aprilia RS 660 & Tuono 660 India launch confirmed for mid-2021

The very tempting Aprilia RS 660 fully-faired motorcycle will make its way to the Indian shores sometime in mid-2021. The middleweight bike’s naked sibling, the Aprilia Tuono 660, will also be introduced in our country. Both the motorcycles should reach the dealerships by July next year after the necessary homologations are completed.

In a recent statement, Diego Graffi, Piaggio India CEO and Managing Director confirmed that the Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 will be launched in India around mid next year. Both the machines, that are already on sale in international markets, will be brought in via the CBU route, and hence, would carry a bigger price tag. For reference, in the UK, the Aprilia RS 660 costs GBP 10,149 which converts to INR 9.95 lakh.

Both the Aprilias draw power from a new 660cc parallel-twin engine which has a forward-facing configuration. This enabled the brand to keep the overall size of the motor as small as possible. It also allowed the engineers to exploit the spaces and create a slim, lightweight chassis. The liquid-cooled engine is capable of producing 100 hp of maximum power at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm.

As for the electronics, both the motorcycles have the latest generation APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) package that includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, engine map and more such features that can be adjusted on the full-digital and full-colour TFT instrument console. While the Aprilia RS 660 will try to eat up the market share of the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Honda CBR650R, and the likes; the Tuono 660 will lock horns against the Kawasaki Z650 and the upcoming Triumph Trident 660.