Aprilia Terra 250 leaked, will be a KTM 250 Adventure rival

A leaked spy shot has revealed the new Aprilia Terra 250. The spy image of the KTM 250 Adventure rival has been taken in a factory and appears to be quite authentic.

The Terra range of motorcycles isn’t new for Aprilia. The company had launched the Terra 125 in China back in 2016. Later, a larger capacity Aprilia Terra 150 was also launched in the country. However, it didn’t do well in the market because of its high price. Now, Aprilia is ready with an even larger capacity ADV called the Terra 250.

Not much information about the Aprilia Terra 250 is known at this moment. Based on the leaked spy shot, it can be said that the quarter-litre adventure motorcycle appears to be completely ready. It seems that the bike is parked in a factory along with other Terra 250 units.

To ensure the Terra 250 can tackle as many adventures as possible, Aprilia has provided it with features like dual-purpose tyres, high ground clearance, long-travel front forks, and spoke wheels. We also see a single-piece tubular-type handlebar that would provide an upright and relaxed riding position.

The seat height of the Aprilia Terra 250 appears to be adequate even for short riders. The spy shot of the motorcycle also reveals a side-slung exhaust, disc brake at both the ends and a big front fairing with ‘Terra’ branding.

As far as the engine is concerned, it is being said that Aprilia Terra 250 would be powered by the same 250 cc powerplant which has been fitted in the fully-faired Aprilia GPR 250 that was unveiled in China last year. It’s a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has a DOHC setup. It produces 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9000 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Aprilia Terra 250 seems to be a worthy KTM 250 Adventure rival. Considering the growing demand for affordable adventure motorcycles in India, it would be a great option for enthusiasts. However, at this moment, there is no information regarding the bike’s launch in the country.

[Source: newmotor.com.cn]