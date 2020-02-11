Aprilia's 250-300cc motorcycle for India delayed - Report

Piaggio's plans to enter the 250-300cc motorcycle space with Aprilia isn't news. Previously, the company’s Managing Director Diego Graffi confirmed that the brand is indeed planning motorcycle(s) in the range of 250-300 cc. Now, if a new report says the production of the planned motorcycle has been delayed.

The reason for the delay isn't specified but it may be related to the development of an all-new platform which will support Aprilia's 250-300 cc offerings. Though these products will be developed keeping India in focus, they will be world-class products and will head to several international markets as well. Apart from India, East Asian markets will also be the key markets for Aprilia's upcoming sub 300 cc motorcycles.

The Indian motorcycle market is progressing towards bigger capacity bikes. Lately, the 200-400 cc motorcycle segment has seen a lot of action and even the domestic motorcycle makers have shown interest in the segment. Now, companies such as Aprilia wants to have a slice of it with its offerings in the 250-300 cc category. Currently, the space is majorly dominated by the Chennai-based automaker Royal Enfield, which holds 99% market shares in the segment. As far as sales are concerned, the company sold a mind-boggling 7,64,012 motorcycles out of total 7,73,855 motorcycles in the 250-350 cc segment (last financial year).

There is no confirmation about the arrival date of Aprilia's 250-350 cc product(s). The company will likely display the same at this year's EICMA show in November. It will be quite a challenge for the company to compete against the other established brands in the segment such as KTM, TVS and Yamaha as well.

[News Source: ZigWheels]