Aprilia SXR 160 India launch this month, bookings to start from 11th

Last month, Piaggio India announced that the production of the Aprilia SXR 160 at its Baramati plant will commence shortly; hinting that the maxi-scooter will be introduced in the country very soon. Now, the latest news is that the Aprilia SXR 160 India launch will take place this month, although we still do not have an official date. What we do know, however, is that the bookings of the SXR 160 will start from 11 Dec.

Diego Graffi, Piaggio India CEO and Managing Director stated during a virtual press conference that India has big potential for maxi-scooters in the 200-250cc segment and the SXR 160 will be a good way to test those waters. The Aprilia SXR 160 will be the most powerful scooter in the category and have a maxi-scooter design with compact dimensions. Graffi also pointed out that the SXR 160 can take on highway duties and will be comfortable on long rides.

The Aprilia SXR 160 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 that was held in February this year before the Covid-19 had hit the country. The maxi-scooter should already have been on sale in the country by now, however, Aprilia’s plans were delayed thanks to the pandemic. Well, now, it is only a matter of days before the SXR 160 breaks cover and starts reaching dealerships.

Designed in Italy, the upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 certainly has a plethora of features that are going to attract many buyers. Following are some of its key elements:

Sporty LED headlamps with inbuilt LED DRLs

Black windscreen

Sportbike-like styling

Full-digital instrument cluster

Split glovebox with a USB charger at the front

Large under-seat storage space with light

As far as the engine is concerned, the Aprilia SXR 160 will use the same powerplant that is being used in the Aprilia SR 160. It’s a 160cc 3-valve engine that complies with the BS6 emission regulations. It is capable of churning out 11 PS of maximum power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque.

